Lee Bradbury: Survival the main aim for Hawks in National League

LEE BRADBURY surveyed the Hawks’ maiden National League season and insisted: Survival is the main aim.

The Westleigh Park side start their first-ever campaign in the top flight of non-league football with a lengthy trip to Barrow on Saturday (3pm).

The Hawks are relishing the step up to the fifth tier after scooping the National League South title last term.

Bradbury’s side have one of the lowest budgets in the division and remain a part-time outfit.

Although preserving their National League status is the principal target, the Hawks boss believes his troops are capable of surpassing that expectation.

Bradbury said: ‘The whole club is relishing the challenge. The players, the people who work for the club and the volunteers are excited.

‘Anything 20th or above would be a massive positive for me. We've got to be realistic.

‘We have one of the lowest budgets in the league, so it's going to be a tough task.

'But I believe in the players we have got and I think we can do better than that.’

The Hawks will face a bevy of former Football League clubs this season, including the likes of Leyton Orient, Chesterfield and Barnet.

Bradbury admitted the Westleigh Park side are stepping into the unknown – but is excited for what lies ahead.

The boss added: ‘We don't know whether we're going to be able to hold our own or whether we're going to be better than we thought we would be.

'It's going to be a new challenge for everyone and an exciting one.

‘The club have tried to get here for a long time. We're excited about making the most of it and trying to sustain our National League status.’