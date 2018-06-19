Molyneaux takes up a player-coach role at Hawks

Have your say

Lee Bradbury has recruited Lee Molyneaux as a first-team coach ahead of the Hawks’ maiden National League season.

The 35-year-old has accepted a player-coach role at Westleigh Park rather than continuing his career on the pitch elsewhere.

Molyneaux revealed he had plenty of options lower down the non-league ladder to prolong his playing days.

But the centre-back, who spent time on loan at Gosport Borough last season, feels he would have come to regret not taking the job at the Hawks.

‘It was a tough decision but the right one,’ said Molyneaux.

‘I was out of contract and surprised at the number of clubs that contacted me.

‘I could easily have chased another year of playing football at a lower level at another club.

‘Chances like this at the Hawks don’t come around very often and I think I would have regretted not taking it.

‘I have to think about the future and how I am going to move forward.

‘My opportunities on the pitch last season were limited and I need to be realistic.

‘Although I have signed as a player-coach. I realise the club is stepping up another level. I will still be available if needed.

‘More and more last season I increased my responsibilities off the pitch, helping the management behind the scenes.

‘It is nice to have that recognised with the new job.

‘It should also give assistant manager Shaun Gale a bit more freedom in helping the gaffer.’

Portsmouth-born Molyneaux started as a trainee at Fratton Park in 2003 before he joined Weymouth Town a year later.

He has also been on the books of Oxford United, Cirencester, Forest Green Rovers, Clevedon Town and Gloucester City. He eventually settled down when he moved to Gosport in 2011.

He played 83 games over three seasons at Privett Park, helping Alex Pike’s side reach the FA Trophy final before joining the Hawks in the summer of 2015.

In his three campaigns at Westleigh Park, he made 64 appearances. Last season, however, he was limited to just six National League South starts.

While at Forest Green, Molyneaux earned a sports science degree at Hartpury College. This element will allow him to bring a new dimension to the Hawks heading into their first National League campaign.

Molyneaux added: ‘These are exciting times at the club and it is fantastic to be part of it.

‘The last couple of seasons have been great.

‘A wonderful team spirit has played a major part in this.

‘Next season, we will set our stall out again looking to work hard and enjoy it at the same time.’