No hiding place for Havant & Waterlooville players who must put in the hard yards

Have your say

The introduction of GPS tracking means there is no hiding place for the Hawks players out on the pitch.

Coach Lee Molyneaux has helped introduce the new system as one of a number of changes designed to improve performances.

With a sports science degree Molyneaux firmly believes it is the way forward.

The data can be a great guide for manager Lee Bradbury and the coaching staff.

Molyneaux said: ‘It is all about trying to be as professional as we can.

‘We are a part-time team in a largely full-time professional league.

‘What we have introduced is designed to help us and represents another step forward for the club.

‘With the GPS the players wear a device during the game.

‘This monitors the distance they are running and the speeds they are doing.

‘It is for the manager and the coaches’ benefit as much as for the player.

‘We can see who is doing what and make sure all the lads are on par.

‘There is also a heat map where we can monitor technical aspects of the game.

‘It shows where players are and who is getting on the ball more.

‘We can see how many times players get to the byline and into positions where the manager has asked them too.

‘It has been great for us so far.

‘There have been a few instances where we have used it to our advantage.

‘If the manager thinks players are not doing what they should, or not making enough effort then he now has the evidence to back it up.’

Molyneaux accepts it is tough for the Hawks competing against full-time teams with much bigger resources.

Despite this he is convinced the Hawks can, by doing things properly, stay in the National League.

He was pleased to see the team fly up to Newcastle on the day before their game at Hartlepool

That certainly helped the players prepare well for the match.

He added: ‘The players are getting used to the travelling and doing things more professionally.

‘There is the element of professionalism in this league that we need to meet.

‘Staying over, the night before some games, is part and parcel of that.

‘We make sure we keep them out of trouble, organising different activities.

‘There is a quiz and newcomers are also expected to sing a song to help embed them into the spirit at the club.

‘The players also have their Playstations and computers.

‘It is mainly about resting and mentally preparing for the game.’

The month of February is likely to test preparations to the full with three overnight trips in four weeks.

Consecutive visits to AFC Fylde and Gateshead are followed at the end of the month with a visit to FC Halifax Town.

On Saturday it is the turn of Barrow to make the long trip south to Westleigh Park.

The Hawks will be looking to avenge their 3-0 opening-day defeat to Barrow.