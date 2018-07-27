Pavey confident as Hawks host the Dons

ALFIE PAVEY is full of confidence ahead of the Hawks’ final friendly before their National League curtain-raiser.

Lee Bradbury’s side welcome League One outfit AFC Wimbledon to Westleigh Park tonight (7.45pm).

Pavey is aiming to repeat the success the Hawks had over third-tier side Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

The marksman scored two penalties as the Chairboys were defeated 2-0.

Pavey and Nicke Kabamba’s strike partnership has been one of the most encouraging aspects of pre-season.

The Hawks start their maiden campaign in the National League with a long trip to Barrow next Saturday.

For Pavey, that clash can't come soon enough.

'Bring on Barrow,' the former Dartford ace said.

'It is good to get game minutes in, the goals are going well and it is what I take into the season what counts. We came up against a decent League One side who have just been promoted in Wycombe.

'I felt we did alright and although both goals came from the penalty spot, as a striker you take anything.

'Nicke and I have not played together before so we are learning about each other’s game.

‘My confidence is still high and hopefully I can continue the goalscoring again this season. I am ready to show people what I am capable of.’

Since joining the Hawks from Dartford, Pavey has been impressed by the set-up at Westleigh Park.

He added: 'From what I have seen the Hawks are a very ambitious club and that is why I am here.

'The signs are good. We have enough experience in our team to push on.

'I am one 100-per-cent ready to get started.'