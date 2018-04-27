Pearce: My focus is on Bognor and not the Hawks

Jack Pearce insisted Bognor's focus is on ending their season with a victory - and not the ramifications his side's result could have on the Hawks' National League South title hopes.

The Hawks are currently top of the table with one game remaining and host Concord United at Westleigh Park tomorrow (3pm).

Lee Bradbury's side are level on 83 points with Dartford but have a better goal difference by three strikes.

The Tunnellers go to the already-relegated Rocks on what could be a dramatic final day.

Although Pearce knows how Bognor perform will affect the title race, his only aim only aim is delivering a final victory - which would almost certainly see the Hawks clinch the silverware.

The Rocks boss said: 'We will be playing to win, as we do in every game.

'It's an important game and there's absolutely no reason why we wouldn't be giving it our best.

'I know people at Havant and Dartford and I'm sure each team will be out to do what they need to do.

'But my concern is my team and we'll be looking to win our final game.'