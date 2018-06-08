Prior leaves Hawks to join Dorking

Have your say

JASON PRIOR has departed the Hawks and signed for Isthmian League premier division outfit Dorking Wanderers.

The striker leaves after helping Lee Bradbury’s side clinch the National League South title.

Prior scored the winning goal two minutes from the end as the Hawks beat Concord Rangers 3-2 on the final day of the season.

Boss Bradbury said: ‘It’s disappointing to lose Jason, but at the same time I respect his decision.

‘He and his partner have just had a baby and couldn’t commitment to the demands that playing in the National League brings.

‘We reluctantly agreed to let him go.’

Prior has joined Dorking for an undisclosed fee.