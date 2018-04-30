Prior: We were so determined to fight for great success

Have your say

JASON PRIOR praised the determination of the Hawks after they battled all the way to lift the National League South title.

The striker got the glory with the winning goal against Concord but it was a superb team effort.

All season the players have been prepared to battle for each other.

They won’t give up in matches and have shown the fighting quality needed to get success.

Any luck that may have gone their way in the end to help wrap up the title was well earned with the desire to keep going and not let their title chance slip away.

Prior knows it was a huge success for the Hawks and he felt it was the commitment and hunger of the players which made it happen.

Even when it looked to be slipping away from them they were able to find another gear.

It showed the ability and strength of character within the squad put together by boss Lee Bradbury and his coaching staff.

Prior said: ‘To win it in the last minute was unbelievable.

‘To be fair I think we have earned that little bit of luck over the season.

‘The gaffer has put a squad together that will fight for each other. That showed again.’

It didn’t look like the Hawks were going to get the win they needed when they lost their two-goal lead and were pegged back to 2-2.

Dartford were winning at Bognor and looked in a good position.

The Hawks players were fearing the worst but they knew they had to keep pushing and try to find the winning goal.

Prior added: ‘We didn’t really come out in the second half and were not at the races.

‘After conceding two sloppy goals to be fair I thought we had lost our chance.’

The goal itself will always be remembered for the significance of it at such a key time.

Prior took a good ball from Theo Lewis and managed to get enough on it to find the back of the net.

‘Under the pressure it wasn’t my worst connection ever and luckily it crept in,’ he added.

‘To be fair it was a great ball from Theo Lewis who played a blinder of a pass to me.’

Prior has had a fantastic season for the Hawks.

The next mission is to target more silverware.

They face Fareham Town next in the Portsmouth Senior Cup.

The teams meet at Cams Alders in the semi-final of the competition on Tuesday night (7.45pm).