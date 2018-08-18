Rutherford: Hawks winner was simply wonderful

Have your say

Substitute Alfie Rutherford struck in the sixth minute of stoppage-time to earn the Hawks their first Vanarama National League win.

His goal secured a remarkable 4-3 win against Braintree Town in the most dramatic of circumstances.

The Hawks trailed 3-2 on 90 minutes, but goals from Nicke Kabamba and Rutherford turned the game on its head.

Rutherford, sent on in the 74th minute, sensed he was going to score.

'It was a wonderful feeling when the goal went in,’ he said.

'Funnily enough in training during the week I managed to get onto two headers.

'To do it in a game and get the first win in the National League is something different.

'It is an amazing feeling.

'When we won that final free-kick I thought in my head I can get on the end of this.

'There was no-one marking me and it was a fantastic delivery from Brian Stock.

'I don't see any reason why we can't kick on from here.'