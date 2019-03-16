Have your say

A stoppage-time penalty condemned the Hawks to a 2-1defeat against Chesterfield at Westleigh Park.

Chris Paul gave the Hawks a 12th-minute lead direct from a corner.

Will Evans levelled seven minutes after the restart and Scott Boden won the game from the spot at the death.

Dan Strugnell was forced to make an important early clearance when a dangerous ball came in from the left.

Another good cross then ended with Boden sending a strong header straight at keeper Ben Dudzinski.

The Spireites were making all the early running, with Boden also missing from close-range.

It was the Hawks, however, who took the lead after 12 minutes, with the gale-force wind playing its part.

Paul swung in a corner from the left and it curled straight in at the far post.

Spurred on by this, Joe Quigley tried his luck from 20 yards but fired wide.

The Hawks still had their defensive duties, though, and Tyler Cordner twice cleared under pressure..

The visitors continued to look the more dangerous and twice the home side blocked shots from inside the area.

Tom Denton then thumped a header wide on the stroke of half-time.

Defender Jordan Rose replaced striker Quigley at the start of the second half.

The Hawks were now finding it tough playing into the teeth of the gale.

And on 52 minutes the visitors were level – and not surprisingly it came from a set-piece.

A long free-kick from the right was met by Evans who powered his header into the net.

Almost immediately Alfie Rutherford was denied by a point-blank save from Shwan Jalal.

Dudzinski then bravely punched out an in-swinging corner from under his own crossbar.

And with eight minutes remaining Wes Fogden fired his shot against the goalkeepers legs.

In stoppage-time, though, Strugnell brought Jerome Binnion-Williams down inside the area to concede a penalty.

Boden made no mistake from the spot to condemn the Hawks to defeat.