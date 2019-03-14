Standards have been set. Now Havant & Waterlooville must maintain them in key match with Chesterfield

Have your say

Lee Bradbury is demanding the Hawks keep building momentum in their fight to stay in the Vanarama National League.

He views three points against fellow relegation rivals Chesterfield as a must at Westleigh Park on Saturday (3pm).

The 3-0 win against Dagenham & Redbridge in midweek has lifted the mood at the club.

From being in the doldrums following the poor defeat at Maidstone the Hawks once again restored belief they can avoid relegation.

They are now just two points adrift of Dover Athletic and safety.

The home side have the added incentive of knowing another win could lift them out of the bottom four.

For Bradbury the minimum he will demand is a repeat of the intensity shown in their last game.

The Hawks boss said: ‘We need to keep defending from the front be resolute and do all the things you need to win a game.

‘Anything less than what we gave against Dagenham won’t be acceptable.

‘I am looking for the same energy and willingness to do that extra bit for each other.

‘Tackles will need to be made all over the pitch and that is something we did brilliantly in midweek.

‘Winning the second ball will be very important.

‘Chesterfield will be big and strong, particularly at set-pieces and with their long throws.

‘We will need to stand big and strong against them.

‘At their place we came away with a good draw but we were under the cosh for long spells.

‘If we maintain our standards then it will give us every chance of getting a result.’

Bradbury reaped the benefits of making four changes for the Dagenham game.

Ed Harris, Mike Carter, Chris Paul and Josh Huggins all had good games after they came into the team.

Carter missed a large part of the first half of the season due to injury.

He had surgery at the end of the year and showed he is fully recovered.

The midfield player broke up many Dagenham attacks with his great anticipation and tigerish tackling.

Wes Fogden was also back to his energetic self after an uncharacteristically poor display at Maidstone.

Dagenham were hassled throughout the match, given no time on the ball and not allowed to settle.

The same will be needed against Chesterfield.

Bradbury added: ‘We have got a few games now against teams in and around us.

‘These are big points on offer. It is vital we play with the same intensity and tempo.

‘We must look to get on the front foot early and impose ourselves on the game.’

After the way they played against Dagenham Bradbury is unlikely to make changes to the squad.