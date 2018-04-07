Strugnell goal gives Hawks vital win

Have your say

DAN Strugnell gave the Hawks a 1-0 win on the road against Welling United.

The Hawks started the game well with an early effort falling to Jason Prior who had his shot blocked.

Shortly after, Ed Harris’ cross was headed on by Andy Robinson but collected by home goalkeeper Bailey Vose.

After 10 minutes, a Rory Williams free-kick from 25 yards saw Prior head the ball into the goalkeeper’s arms.

The Hawks kept up the pressure and on 20 minutes, Robinson’s left-footed shot from 20 yards was saved at full length by Vose.

After 35 minutes, Theo Lewis was fouled but Williams’ free kick was straight at the wall.

Towards the end of the half, the visitors had lots of possession.

But with a minute to go, Welling were controversially awarded a free-kick 20 yards out.

Jack Jebb’s shot was brilliantly tipped over by Ryan Young.

Shortly after the restart, the ball found Williams but his cross was met by a weak Robinson shot.

On 59 minutes, Brian Stock and Alfie Rutherford came on for the Hawks who reverted to 4-4-2.

On 72 minutes, the visitors went ahead.

Williams’ corner was struck home by Strugnell after the ball was bouncing about in the area.

On 80 minutes the ball was played to Williams who provided a good cross but it was missed by Prior and Fogden.

With five minutes added on, Welling pushed forward but the Hawks defence held firm.