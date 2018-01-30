Tubbs bags hat-trick as Hawks crush Hamble

Have your say

Matt Tubbs’ first-half hat-trick helped fire the Hawks into the semi-finals of the Hampshire Senior Cup as they dispatched Hamble Club 8-1 at Westleigh Park

James Hayter netted a double, while Alfie Rutherford, Andreas Robinson and Jason Prior were also on target for Lee Bradbury’s troops against their Wessex League premier division opponents.

The Hawks were in control from the outset and are now just two victories away from regaining the cup they won two years ago when they defeated Winchester on penalties.

Bradbury saluted his troops’ performance as they avoided a banana skin.

The boss was delighted his side got the opportunity to blow out any cobwebs, with the Hawks playing their first game for almost three weeks due to the bad weather.

However, he was concerned by the state of the Westleigh Park pitch at the end of the quarter-final tie ahead of Saturday’s National League South visit of Braintree.

‘The game ticked all the boxes as far I was concerned,’ said Bradbury.

‘There were some good performances out there and we saw some very good goals.

‘It helped us blow any cobwebs out and we didn’t pick up any injuries – it was an excerise we needed.

‘The only problem was the worst-case scenario – it rained all night and the pitch took a bit of a hammering.

‘We now have to work hard to make sure that we get the game on Saturday to go ahead.’

After just nine minutes the Hawks got the early breakthrough they were looking for.

Rutherford picked up a loose ball from a throw-in, before he cut inside two defenders and cannoned a low shot beyond Hamble goalkeeper Sam Webb.

Bradbury’s troops took charge of the last-eight tie and doubled their advantage in the 21st minute.

Jordan Rose slid an excellent ball through to Tubbs, who rounded the goalkeeper before slotting the ball into the net.

The former Pompey marksman notched his second of the game when he tapped in from four yards in the 34th minute, before he completed his first-half hat-trick two minutes later with another easy finish.

The rout continued with Hayter adding a fifth goal before the break.

Tubbs was replaced by Prior at the start of the second half – but the goals kept on coming for the hosts.

Robinson made it six with a shot that squirmed through the Andover goalkeeper’s hands.

The misery continued for the visitors on 59 minutes when Hayter grabbed his second goal of the game.

Prior added an eighth goal before Jack McCarthy headed in a consolation for Hamble 15 minutes from full-time.