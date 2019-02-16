Have your say

Three goals in the opening 15 minutes of the second half condemned the Hawks to a 3-2 defeat at home to Wrexham

The home side led 1-0 at the break through a Joe Quiqley penalty.

But three quick-fire goals left the Hawks in tatters, before Alfie Rutherford pulled a goal back to ensure a thrilling finale.

The Hawks side made two changes, with Hassan Jalloh and Rutherford replacing Matt Paterson and Theo Lewis.

Striker Quigley was making his home debut for the Hawks.

Wrexham threatened early and Tyler Cordner had to make an important interception deep inside his own area.

When the home side attacked, Jalloh fired a shot straight at the keeper from outside the box.

On nine minutes the same player cleverly slipped his marker before seeing his firmly-struck drive blocked by a defender.

The Hawks struck first after 15 minutes from the penalty spot.

A corner was half-cleared and Wes Fogden was bundled over in the area.

Quigley then coolly sent visiting keeper Rob Lainton the wrong way with his spot-kick.

Soon afterwards, home keeper Ben Dudzinski denied ex-Pompey winger Ben Tollitt as the first half finished with the Hawks retaining their advantage.

Dan Strugnell replaced Jack James in the home ranks at the start of the second half.

Dudzinski saved with his feet from Tollitt as the Red Dragons made a storming start to the second half.

Then when the ball was crossed from the left, Shaun Pearson rose above the defence to glide his header into the net.

The hosts were now on the rack and Dudzinski came to the rescue to deny Akil Wright.

It was no surprise, though, when the visitors went in front.

On 59 minutes a deep cross was headed down and Wright fired home from close range.

A minute later James Jennings drove in Wrexham's third goal as they tore the Hawks apart.

It was a devastating spell from Wrexham, leaving the Hawks in a state of shock.

They recovered, however, to pull a goal back on 69 minutes through Rutherford.

And while Paterson had his shot tipped onto the post in stoppage-time, there was no way back for Lee Bradbury’s side.