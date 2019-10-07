Hawks handed third successive home FA Cup draw

Hawks have been handed a third successive home tie in the FA Cup after being paired with fellow National League South rivals Dulwich Hamlet.

Dulwich will travel to Westleigh Park on Saturday, October 19 - the same day the two teams were supposed to face each other in a league game at Dulwich!

Hawks manager Paul Doswell felt it was a good draw.

'You are always happy to get a home tie,' said Doswell.

'Also being against a team in the same league, it has to be good in that sense.

'We have avoided the big guns of the National League clubs.

'Dulwich will also be feeling that and both of us will feel we are in the frame to get through.

'We have the advantage of being drawn at home.

'Our opponents are a decent side and it is all set up for a great cup tie in a couple of weeks time.

'This is almost like a semi final for the non league clubs in the FA Cup.

'The team that gets through will have a chance of drawing a big Football League club.

'If we get through we will have made something like £40,000 from the competition.'

Hawks have so far banked £18,000 from beating Taunton and Hadley in previous rounds this season.

A further £18,750 will be theirs if they can beat a Dulwich side who progressed to the fourth qualifying round stage with a 3-0 home win over Lee Bradbury’s Eastbourne Borough.

Dulwich started the current league season with three straight wins, but have only won once more in their last nine matches. And that was another 3-0 success against Eastbourne on August 24.

As a result, they are 13th in the table - eight points and 10 places behind third-placed Hawks.

Chichester City have been handed a fourth qualifying round trip to Canvey Island or Bowers & Pitsea.

Chi - managed by ex-Moneyfields boss Miles Rutherford - are the only side left in the competition who started out in the extra preliminary round.

Canvey, who drew 1-1 with Bowers & Pitsea at the weekend, play at the same level of the pyramid as eighth tier Chichester.

Bowers, though, are a step higher - in the same Isthmian Premier division as Enfield, who Chichester beat 1-0 last weekend at Oaklands Park.