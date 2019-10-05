Hawks handle Hadley to progress in the Cup

Have your say

THREE second-half goals secured the Hawks a 3-0 FA Cup third-qualifying round win against Hadley at Westleigh Park.

Jonah Ayunga, Alfie Rutherford and substitute Ryan Seager struck to break down the stubborn resistance of the Essex Senior League minnows to claim the victory.

From the start the home side pushed forward and Andy Drury almost picked out Rutherford with a long, raking ball forward.

When Anthony Straker then crossed from the left, Ayunga thumped a header well wide.

Every time the hosts attacked, Hadley got plenty of players behind the ball and managed to frustrate them.

Drury went close with a shot outside the area that was went just over.

From the corner, the unmarked Ayunga missed the target with his header.

A poor clearance by keeper Worner offered the visitors a rare chance, but poor control let them off the hook.

Hadley were producing stubborn resistance and looked to hit the Hawks on the break.

That led to a scare on 33 minutes when a 25-yard Bradley Marriott drive was deflected narrowly wide of the upright.

Hadley keeper Luke Ward then did well to push a low Ayunga shot round the post just before half-time.

The Hawks, however, needed just four minutes after the restart to make the breakthrough.

The visitors gave the ball away outside their area and Josh Taylor crossed from the left.

Ayunga saw his first shot blocked but smashed the rebound into the roof of the net from eight yards.

Almost immediately Ward produced a superb block to deny Ayunga a second goal.

The striker crashed another volley against the crossbar, before Rutherford extended the lead with a 56th-minute header.

Nine minutes from the end substitute Ryan Seagar slammed a loose ball in from close-range to wrap up what was a comfortable victory in the end for the Westleigh Park side.

Also in the FA Cup, Chichester City beat Enfield 1-0 thanks to Lloyd Rowlatt’s goal.