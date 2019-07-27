Have your say

The Hawks ended their pre-season preparations on a successful note with a 2-0 win against Eastleigh at Westleigh Park.

Goals from Roarie Deacon and Josh Taylor decided a competitive affair.

It was a second successive victory over National League opponents for Paul Doswell's side.

Both teams showed early enthusiasm on a very warm afternoon.

Ross Worner had to back-pedal quickly to turn an awkward Jack McKnight cross over at the far post.

On 23 minutes trouble flared up when Reda Johnson and Dean Beckwith squared up to each other at a corner.

Both teams got involved and when the dust settled Johnson was booked.

When the Hawks only half-cleared the flag-kick, Scott Rendall forced a low save from Worner.

It was the home side that broke the deadlock on 36 minutes, foillowing a cracking finish from Deacon.

Benny Read skipped past his defender on the right and pulled the ball back from the byline.

Deacon controlled it well before drilling a low drive into the bottom corner of the net.

There was concern for the home side 15 minutes into the second half when Beckwith was forced off holding his side.

Eastleigh were pushing forward asking more questions of the Hawks’ defence.

The home side, however, showed good organisation and resilience to keep them out.

In the final minute Taylor sealed the Hawks’ win after being put through by Jonah Ayunga.

Doswell’s side open their National League South campaign against Welling United at Westleigh Park next Saturday.