Hawks heartache as match is abandoned with hosts in control against Slough

Have your say

The Hawks were denied a crucial National League South victory over rivals Slough, after the match was controversially abandoned on 70 minutes.

Paul Doswell’s side took control of the game when Jonah Ayunga scored his second of the day with 20 minutes remaining.

However, immediately after the goal, the match official called the game off – despite the rain stopping at Westleigh Park.

Conditions were awkward from the start, but the first opportunity fell to the home side on seven minutes.

Danny Kedwell curled his free-kick narrowly past the upright, with Slough keeper Jack Turner beaten.

When the visitors pushed forward, George Wells skipped past a couple of tackles before hoisting his shot wide.

Midway through the half the Rebels forced two corners in quick succession, and home keeper Ross Worner was forced to punch away under pressure.

Ayunga had a great chance on 26 minutes when he was put clean through. But with Turner stranded in no-man’s land, the striker ballooned his shot wide.

The Hawks, however, broke the deadlock on 39 minutes, with Ayunga making up for his earlier miss.

Turner managed to get his hand to the striker’s fiercely struck shot but couldn't prevent the ball crashing into the corner of the net.

At the other end, Worner produced a superb one-handed save to keep the Hawks in front going into the break.

Dean Beckwith did well at the back as the Hawks came under pressure at the start of the second period.

In a quick raid down the right, Bradley Tarbuck found himself in acres of space. But his low drive across the face of goal was deflected away by Jack Turner’s foot.

With the rain getting heavier, conditions deteriorated even further.

After a 65th-minute goalmouth scramble Kedwell had the ball in the net – but an offside flag ruled it out.

A minute later Ayunga made no mistake when calmly netting the rebound, after Turner had denied Tarbuck with a one-handed save.

There was chaos and confusion immediately afterwards.

Before the game could be restarted, the referee called both managers onto the pitch and called a halt to proceedings because of overlying surface water – much to the annoyance of the hosts.