Hawks rue missed penalty in latest home stalemate

Paul Doswell was left ruing missed chances again as the Hawks were held to a 0-0 draw by Eastbourne Borough at Westleigh Park.

The home side even missed a penalty on the stroke of half-time when striker Roarie Deacon fired over.

' Once again we created a hatful of chances and failed to take them,' said Doswell.

'I didn't think it was a penalty but when you are given a gift like that right on half-time you have to make the most of it.

'Our goalkeeper Ross Worner has only had one save to make all game.’

It is the third time this season that the Hawks have been held at home.

Doswell added: 'On the positive side we remain unbeaten and have taken 13 points from our first seven games.'

Neither team created much in an evenly fought opening ten minutes.

Danger threatened when Simon Walton hammered a clearance straight at Borough striker Luer.

Nicky Bailey was alert, however, and raced back to make a saving tackle on the edge of the area.

The Hawks went close twice with Wes Fogden and Benny Read having goal bound shots blocked.

Josh Taylor was unlucky when his curling angled shot bounced off the underside of the crossbar.

Borough, managed by ex-Hawks boss Lee Bradbury, came under increasing pressure as the interval approached, and the Hawks wasted a glorious opportunity a minute before the break.

Taylor was brought down by the goalkeeper inside the area but Deacon ballooned his spot-kick over the bar.

The visitors had some desperate defending to do ten minutes after the break blocking three successive shots inside the box.

All the pressure was being piled on by the home side but the breakthrough continued to prove elusive.

Borough were massing players behind the ball and proving difficult to break down.

When the visitors broke out Worner had to produce a fingertip save to turn Elliot Romain's 25 yard shot over the top.

With 15 minutes remaining the home side made a double change sending on Bradley Tarbuck and Danny Kedwell.

Despite laying siege to the visitors goal, the Hawks failed to find a way through.