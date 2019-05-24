Hawks sign former Leeds United, Ipswich and Plymouth midfielder Simon Walton

The Hawks have signed experienced midfielder Simon Walton.

They 31-year-old has become new manager Paul Doswell’s seventh signing after parting company with Maidstone United.

He will also undertake a coach role at Westleigh Park.

Walton has played in the Football League and is well versed in what’s required a non-league level.

Beginning his career at hometown club Leeds, the former England youth international has also played for Ipswich, Cardiff, QPR, Plymouth and Stevenage.

Last season he joined Maidstone on loan, before making the move permanent.

He also knows Hawks boss Doswell well, after spending the 2017-18 at Gander Green, making 28 appearances.

Last week Doswell completed the signing of former Pompey triallist Roarie Deacon – another Sutton old boy.

Other new arrivals at Westleigh Park in recent weeks are Dean Beckwith, Ross Warner, Anthony Straker, Benny Read and Jonah Ayunga.

Dowell told the Hawks’ official website: ‘I worked with Simon at Sutton United when we finished third in the National League,and he’s a fantastic character to have with you in any dressing room.

‘He’s enjoyed a great football league career and will bring experience and added steel to the team. He can play in a number of positions as well with holding midfield, attacking midfield and centre half his preferred areas.

‘He will also be involved as a player coach a role he knows well having done a similar role last season in his interim spell as Maidstone United manager.’