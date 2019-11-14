Hawks striker Jonah Ayunga attracting interest from Championship, League 1 and League 2 clubs

Hawks striker Jonah Ayunga will have another chance to put himself in the shop window when Bath City visit Westleigh Park this weekend (3pm).

He will be doubly determined to find the net after his two goals against Slough Town last Saturday were wiped out when the game was abandoned.

Including pre-season, the striker has scored over 20 times in all competitions and tops the National League South goal charts with 11.

Not surprisingly, this has earned the 22-year-old the attention of a number of Football League clubs.

Manager Paul Doswell admits keeping hold of Ayunga may be impossible.

'We have already had interest from a number of Football League clubs,' said Doswell.

'I had three phone calls this week.

'One club has already made an offer, another is going to and a third has been asked to be kept in the loop.

'These are clubs from the Championship, League One and League Two.

'At the end of the day we are a club that wants to see young players progress.

'Jonah is still very young but has all the attributes to become a top striker.

‘If he can achieve the necessary consistency, he can go on and play at a decent level.

'He is getting there and his finishing is improving all the time.

'Importantly, he is making on board everything that we have asked him to do.

'The proof of the pudding is in the eating and his goal record speaks for itself.'

Ayunga has been signed by an EFL club already in his career. Back in 2015, he signed for then Championship club Brighton for £40,000 from Dorchester. He never played a competitive game for the Seagulls in two years, though.

Hawks, meanwhile, have covered their pitch for most of the week in a bid to keep off the rain.

Though unlikely to be as treacherous as last weekend, the surface is still likely to be very soft.

Doswell felt his side adapted well against Slough and played the right kind of football.

They may need to be just as flexible against their play-off chasing rivals.

'We have to make sure that we play the conditions,' said Doswell.

'If it is not conducive to good passing football, then we have to adjust.

'Sometimes it is necessary to get the ball forward quickly and put the opposition under pressure.

'I thought we did that well against Slough.

'Our back line was also very solid and we looked big, strong and well organised.'

The home side are still without Wes Fogden, Benny Read, Roarie Deacon and Ryan Seager.

'This is a very similar game to last week involving two top sides,' said Doswell.

'Every game lately seems a big one.

'Portsmouth aren't playing again so it would be nice to attract some of their fans and get 2,000 through the gate.'