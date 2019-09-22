Hawks survive nervous finish to progress in FA Cup

Paul Doswell declared the Hawks’ 2-1 win against Taunton Town in the FA Cup second qualifying round at Westleigh Park was well deserved.

They did, however, have to endure a nerve-racking final few minutes as the Southern Premier League South visitors pulled a goal back.

That stoppage-time strike was followed by a frantic final push from Taunton in a bid to force a replay.

Taunton created some anxious moments but the Hawks held out to go into today’s draw for the next round.

'We made hard work of it in the end,' said Doswell.

'Up until then though we battered them all game.

'Overall we absolutely murdered them.

'For 89 minutes we were excellent and created numerous opportunities.

'We are in this vein at home where we are missing the simplest of chances.

'I could go on and on and on about it but today was all about getting through.

'We have done that and earned the club somewhere in the region of £7,000.

'If you take away the last five minutes we were in charge all game.

'Then a lack of concentration in the 91st minute saw us concede and they could easily have snatched an equaliser.

In truth, the Hawks dominated from start to finish.

Once again, though, a catalogue of missed chances allowed the west country team to stay in the contest far longer than they should.

The best chance of the opening half fell to striker Jonah Ayunga, who muscled his way past his marker and into the area. But with just the keeper to beat, he fired over from 12 yards.

At the back the Hawks looked solid with Portsmouth loanee Matt Casey making an assured debut.

Midway through the second half the visitors began to feel they might get something from the game.

When the breakthrough arrived in the 69th minute, it came courtesy of an own goal.

The unfortunate Ben Adelsbury could only guide a cross from the right into the corner of his own net.

Andy Drury seemed to have settled matters seven minutes from time with a good finish.

But at the death Shane White planted a header past Ross Worner to provide a frenetic finale.

Bognor Regis Town boss Jack Pearce and coach Robbie Blake were under pressure heading into their weekend FA Cup tie at higher division Dulwich Hamlet.

And a 6-1 thrashing was certainly not the result the pair were looking for after a poor run of league results.

James Crane scored a 62nd minute penalty for the Rocks, who had fallen 2-0 down inside the opening seven minutes.

Chichester City drew 0-0 at higher division Hartley Wintney and replay at Oaklands Park tomorrow (7.45pm).