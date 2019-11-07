Hawks will need to hit top form in attractive home clash with fellow high-flyers Slough

Paul Doswell reckons Hawks will need to hit top form in their top of the table clash against Slough Town at Westleigh Park.

It is third v second with vital points at stake and both teams looking to close the gap on leaders Wealdstone.

The Hawks have let too many points slip from their grasp and Doswell wants nothing less than a maximum points haul against a Rebels outfit who have only lost one of their last 13 league matches.

'We need to turn Westleigh Park into a fortress and do do that we have to keep winning our home games,' he said.

'Our home win against Concord was an important one.

'It was our first on a Saturday in front of our own fans.

'If we had walked off with a draw then the home results would have started to get into our head.

'We want to follow it up with another win at home.

'It won't be easy because Slough are another top side.

'I had experience against them last season at Sutton when they knocked us out of the cup.

'They are not a pretty side, quite direct but very good at what they do.

'I am expecting a very competitive affair and we will need to be at our best.

'Slough will be well organised and well-drilled.'

The Hawks showed their quality away from home again last weekend with a 3-1 win at St Albans City.

It maintained their unbeaten record on their travels, and if they could replicate that form at home then they would be difficult to stop.

Jonah Ayunga grabbed a brace taking his tally to 11 in the league - three more than anyone else in the division - and 15 in all competitions.

Doswell believes his side are on track to where he wants them, saying: 'We are close to the two points a game that we need.

'Considering it is a new side, and the injuries we have had, that has to be pleasing.

'We are third and it is important we get to Christmas in and around the top six.'

Wes Fogden won't feature after suffering a setback in training, while defender Benny Read needs another three weeks rehabilitation on his shoulder before returning.

There is good news about Rorie Deacon, though, after his recent knee surgery.

His knee brace was removed this week and Doswell believes he can return to action in the new year.

Slough could include former Pompey striker Ryan Bird in their squad.