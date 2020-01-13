Hayling boss calls for ‘fearless’ display as in-form Humbugs prepare to face Hampshire Premier League title favourites Infinity

Hayling United bid for a fourth successive Hampshire Premier League victory on Tuesday night.

The Humbugs have followed up a stunning 4-1 success at lofty Fleetlands with home wins over Liphook and Chamberlayne.

But boss Dan Bishop knows the hardest task of all now awaits - attempting to end table-topping Infinity’s unbeaten run.

The leaders will move 12 points clear with victory on the Island, but Hayling are in confident mood after a 6-1 home victory over lowly Chamberlayne.

Teenager Harry Frost and skipper Elliot Spencer put them 2-0 up inside 16 minutes before Dan Goodsell - recalled to the starting XI after being on the bench in midweek - fired a second half hat-trick.

Matt Hiscock was also on target, scoring from close range after a fine passing move, as Hayling cemented their place in the top five.

Bishop said: ‘Infinity will be a very different game to the ones we’ve had recently. They’re well organised, powerful, and are top for a reason.

‘But we will try to be as fearless as we can and see where it takes us.

‘We might get well beaten but my team can’t sit back and defend - we will try and take our game to them.

‘We will give them respect but, equally, in a way I don’t want to show them respect - I want us to have a go at them.’

Bishop said the Humbugs could have hit double figures against a Chamberlayne side finding life hard in the HPL after stepping from the Southampton League last summer.

‘At times we played some lovely stuff, at other times we over-complicated things. I want us to play with confidence and freedom, but part of our learning curve is knowing when to be ruthless.’

The boss highlighted Frost’s performance. ‘Harry’s got so much ability, and frightening pace - he’s going to be one hell of a player.’

*

Infinity reached the quarter finals of the Southampton Intermediate Cup with a 7-1 win over Compton.

For once, 37-goal striker Jamie White failed to net.

Instead, Danny Phillips (2), Andrew Powell (2), Wayne Boud, Jamie Clarke and Charlie Cooper were on target.

Holders Infinity now travel to Braishfield in the quarter finals.