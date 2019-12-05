Hayling United aiming to pull of a Hampshire Trophy upset against Whitecroft & Barton Sports

Have your say

Hayling United will have to pull off a sensational result if they are to reach the quarter-finals of the Hampshire Trophy this weekend.

Dan Bishop’s men must travel to the Isle of Wight to take on Whitecroft & Barton Sports in a third-round tie.

Whitecroft won the tournament when it was known as the Hampshire Intermediate Cup in 2016/17, beating Locks Heath in the final.

They also reached the final last season, thrashing HPL high-flyers Infinity 5-1 in the last four, prior to a 4-1 loss to Bush Hill.

Their Isle of Wight League record recently is enviable in the extreme.

They won Division 2 in 2013/14, winning 21 and drawing one of their 22 games.

Since then, they have rattled off five successive top flight titles - losing just seven matches in the process.

Last season they didn’t lose a single game, and this term are top again after winning 12 and drawing two of their 14 games.

Whitecroft have not been beaten in a league game since Northwood beat them 4-1 in September 2017.

Hampshire Premier League clubs have won the HIC - it was only changed in name to the Trophy this season - five times in the past five seasons.

A Chaz Gardner double and one from Blu Boam helped Baffins Milton Rovers lift the silverware in 2015/16 - the same season they won the HPL Title.

Otterbourne beat Bournemouth Manor 3-1 in 2016 with a side managed by Richard Luffman and containing a handful of his current Alresford Wessex League table-toppers such as Chris Mason, Craig Harding and Steve Hall.

After Whitecroft won it in 2017, Paulsgrove caned Liphook 4-1 to lift the trophy in 2018 - the same season they also won the HPL title.

Bush Hill emulated that feat last season, and aim to keep the dream of a repeat alive at Aldershot-based Traco Athletic this weekend.

There is an all-HPL tie between Overton and Fleetlands - the latter lost 7-0 to Bush at last season’s quarter final stage - while Infinity bid to keep their double hopes alive at Fareham Town Reserves.

AFC Portchester Reserves - beaten semi finalists last season - travel to HPL Division 1 outfit Broughton.

Other ties: Clanfield v Hedge End Town, Bournemouth Sports (Parley) v Colden Common, Bournemouth Manor v Moneyfields Reserves, Brading Town v Winchester Castle.