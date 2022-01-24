'He will go on and play at a really, really good level' - recalled Ipswich Town goalkeeper has chance to impress current boss and former Manchester United assistant manager Kieran McKenna after Gosport Borough loan spell cut short

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bert White has been recalled from his Gosport Borough loan spell Picture: Tom Philips

And Gale believes the young stopper has what it takes to play at a 'really, really good level' in the future following his brief Privett Park stay.

White was recalled from his planned season-long loan stay with Southern League Premier South Gosport on Friday to be part of Ipswich's first-team set up for the remainder of the campaign.

With the League One side expected to move on one of their goalkeepers in the January transfer window, White will now return as third-choice stopper and part of former Manchester United assistant manager and Tractor Boys boss Kieran McKenna's squad.

Prospect White, 20, was an ever-present in the league for Boro prior to his recall, featuring 29 times in all competitions for Gale's men this term.

Although admitting White's Ipswich return came as a 'bit of a shock', Gale says it's a great opportunity for the youngster to impress the League One side enough to offer him an extension on his current deal, which is up in the summer.

And the Gosport boss insisted the stopper returns to the Tractor Boys a 'much better goalkeeper' than when he was allowed to leave on loan in August following his brief stay with seventh-tier Boro.

Gale said: ‘Ipswich recalled Bert (on) Thursday afternoon which was a bit of a shock to us.

‘They needed Bert back as a number three back in the building – and he’s in his last year of his contract and they want to have a real good look at him.

‘Bert’s gone back to Ipswich a much better goalkeeper than when he came to us. He’ll have learnt from making mistakes, he’ll have learnt from lots of things, it’s been a wealth of experience for him.

‘I’ve known Bert a long time, he’s a great lad, he’s got a great desire to want to be a goalkeeper, I believe he can. He will go on and play at a really, really good level.

‘For us, we’re thankful we were able to have for that period of time and we wish him all the best.

‘It’s a bit of an opportunity there for him, it would be nice for him to be able to experience being on the bench and involved. He’ll train with the first-team everyday and they’ll get a real close look at him.

‘The new management team who came in not long ago haven’t seen a lot of him so it’s important for them to make the right decisions.’