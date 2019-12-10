Home sweet home for Harvest in Hampshire Vase

Nathan Newer (purple) scored a hat-trick as Harvest Home won 5-2 at Bournemouth Electric Reserves in the Hampshire Vase last weekend
Harvest Home have been drawn at home in the last 16 of the Hampshire Vase.

The current Mid Solent League table-toppers will play either Bishop’s Waltham Dynamos Reserves or Whitecroft & Barton Reserves on January 4, 2020.

Harvest won the tournament in 2018/19 when it was known as the Hampshire Junior A Cup.

They beat Gotham 4-1 with Nathan Newer scoring twice and Zach MacGregory and Jes Patrick once.

Harvest progressed last weekend with a 5-2 win against Bournemouth Electric Reserves – Newer hitting a hat-trick.

The only other Mid Solent side definitely through to the fourth round, FC Strawberry, have been drawn away to north Hampshire club Silchester Village.

Other ties: Newchurch or Wymering v Botley Village, Bisterne v Adgestone, West Wight Reserves v Northwood St Johns Reserves, Sandhurst v AFC Hiltingbury, Newport IoW Reserves v Compton Reserves, Bournemouth Sports Reserves v Meon Milton or Westover Bournemouth or Tadley Calleva Development.