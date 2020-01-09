Have your say

HORNDEAN picked up maximum points as they beat Cowes Sports 3-2 in the Wessex League premier division.

The Deans got off to a terrific start, opening the scoring in the sixth minute.

Bobby Scott showed his predatory instincts in front of goal by sublimely lobbing the ball over Cowes keeper Ed Hatt.

Liam Kimber had the opportunity to double the home side’s advantage four minutes later as he found himself one-on-one with the already over-worked Hatt.

But on this occasion the visiting keeper came out on top and denied Horndean a second goal.

When the game’s second goal did arrive, it came at the other end.

Michael Kennery was on hand to apply the finishing touch to stop the hosts building greater momentum.

Yet, after getting back on level terms, the Isle of Wight outfit found themselves trailing again as the half-hour marked came up.

Ash Howes picked out Mark Smith, who fired the ball into the back of the net.

Scott lobbed the ball over the bar moments as the hosts aimed to add a third.

But as the half came to a close, it was the visitors who came closest to scoring, with two chances going narrowly wide.

The visitors began the second half just as they finished the first – by threatening Horndean’s advantage.

It therefore came as no surprise when they equalised for a second time just before the hour mark.

But just like the opening period, they were unable to stay on level terms for any length of time.

On 63 minutes, Smith picked out Scott with a cross and he added his second of the game to restore the Deans’ advantage.

Cowes thought they were in a position to snatch another leveller near the end when they were awarded a penalty.

But Lloyd Thomas pulled of a great save to deny the Islanders a share of the spoils.