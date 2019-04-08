Have your say

Horndean can take a big step towards securing the Wessex League premier division runners-up spot by beating Fareham Town at Five Heads Park on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Manager Michael Birmingham is urging his side to play quickly and get off to a flying start.

He said: ‘The Fareham manager watched us recently and suggested we lacked mobility all over the park.

‘We will look to prove that different in what will be a tough game.

‘What we do know is that Fareham possess plenty of pace going forward.

‘They will look to sit in and hit us on the break.

‘Defensively, though, we have been good recently and have kept two clean sheets on the bounce.

‘That is down to us defending from front to back and working hard throughout the team.’

The hosts will go into the game full of confidence after comfortably beating Shaftesbury 3-0 at the weekend.

Birmingham has the luxury of a full-strength squad to pick from.

This also came after Horndean held champions Sholing to a goalless draw.

Stiles is hoping for a repeat of the win at Horndean last season.

He said: ‘We have to start cutting out the stupid errors that are costing us.

‘Our last two games were ones that we should have won.

‘It is all about keeping our concentration.

‘We have been making mistakes all season but if we want to get anything from this game we have to put things right. It is a derby, though, and form in these games tends to go out of the window. We have got a tough finish to the season with our three remaining games against the teams who are second, third and fourth in the league.’

The visitors are without Scott Hamilton, who is injured, Simon Woods and Lewis Stockford, who are unavailable, and Curt Robbins due to suspension.