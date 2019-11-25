Horndean bidding to extend remarkable Wessex League record at Fareham

Fareham bid to end a miserable run of home results against Horndean on Tuesday night.

Since winning 2-1 in April 2014, the Reds have lost five successive home Wessex Premier matches against the Deans.

Horndean have scored 17 goals in that time - winning 2-1 in 2014/15, 5-1 in 2015/16, 4-2 in 2016/17, 2-1 in 2017/18 and 4-1 last season.

Harry Jackson scored twice in last term’s success at Cams Alders - as he did when the teams last met at Five Heads Park last April, Horndean completing a resounding double with a 6-1 success.

In recent seasons Horndean have finished highest of the Portsmouth area clubs and they won't give up that position easily.

Fareham, Baffins Milton and AFC Portchester will all feel they have a chance to overtake Michael Birmingham's side.

The Reds will be particularly keen to get back to winning ways after losing their last two league games 3-1 - at home to Portchester last Tuesday and at AFC Stoneham at the weekend.

'We deserved to be beaten by Portchester but the pitch was awful at Stoneham,' said Reds manager Pete Stiles.

'This is another big game for us and one we need to win to get back on track.

'There can be no excuses, we need to go out and get the points.

'We have lost our last two league games and need to nip it in the bud.

'It is vital that we start winning games again.

'At Stoneham our opponents maybe wanted it a bit more.

'We shouldn't have that problem against Horndean.'

Birmingham insists his team will go into the game as underdogs despite their recent 4-1 demolition of leaders Alresford Town.

At the weekend they drew 3-3 at Solent University after throwing away a 3-1 lead in the final eight minutes.

'This will be a tough game, as all derbies are,' said Birmingham.

'Pete Stiles has got a cracking budget and I expect them to be up amongst the top sides.

'With the budget they have got, they should be.

'He has brought in some very good players including the lively Paulsgrove pair Josh Benfield and Luke Slade.

'They also have Lewis Stockford, who could easily be playing at a higher level, in midfield.

'Pete's teams always possess bundles of pace and are exciting going forward.

'We are also capable of playing some very good football, so it should be an entertaining game.'