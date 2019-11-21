Horndean boss expecting tough examination against students' goal ace Taylor

Michael Birmingham has warned Horndean to expect a stiff examination at lowly Solent University this weekend.

The Southampton-based students are third bottom of the Wessex Premier and have lost all seven home league games in 2019/20.

But they will be boosted by a stunning 4-3 midweek win at a Portland side who had started the game in second place.

Ethan Taylor - son of former Hawks and Gosport Borough striker James, who is also Solent’s manager - took his seasonal tally to 12 in 13 games with a hat-trick in Dorset.

Taylor junior has been on the Wessex circuit for several years, and last season was the team’s second top scorer with 20 goals.

'We know exactly what to expect from our opponents,' said Birmingham.

'They are young, fit and possess plenty of pace.

'They also have Ethan Taylor up front who is a player I rate.

'After their great win at Portland, hopefully they have worn themselves out.

'We are looking to build on our great win against Alresford.'

Horndean completed a double over the leaders with a 4-1 win at Five Heads Park last weekend, but Wednesday’s scheduled trip to Baffins Milton was scuppered by a waterlogged pitch.

*

Baffins Milton Rovers are searching for a third successive away win as they visit Bashley.

Steve Leigh's side have come from behind to triumph 4-2 at Lymington and 2-1 at Hamworthy in their last two games.