Michael Birmingham has warned his Horndean team they are playing for their futures at Five Heads Park.

The manager was hugely disappointed by the manner of their FA Vase exit against Raynes Park Vale on Tuesday.

He is demanding a massive reaction from his players as they host struggling Amesbury Town in the Wessex Premier (3pm).

'In the first half we did okay but I didn't recognise the team that was out there after the break,' said Birmingham.

'Instead of being brave and wanting to get on the ball, we retreated at a rapid pace and waved the white flag.

'That is unforgivable

'I set certain standards as a manager and am not prepared to fall below them.

'Unless things change there will be quite a few changes in the next ten days.

'In the last couple of years we have prided ourselves on being the top local side in our league.

'At the moment out of the four local clubs we will be lucky if we finish fourth.

'That isn't good enough for me.

'Sam Kessack is certain to start but the other ten places are up for grabs.

'The rest have to go out and prove they still want to be at the club.'

Steve Leigh is backing Baffins Milton Rovers to complete a league double over Shaftesbury at the PMC Stadium (3pm).

Despite losing 1-0 at home against Brockenhurst in midweek to a second half penalty, Leigh was pleased with the performance.

'It was a case of smash and grab,' said Leigh.

'Apart from the result I thought it was our best display of the season.

'Our movement on and off the ball was excellent with fantastic energy levels.

'We will play a lot worse and win games.'

Defender Ben Spranger is unavailable but Leigh hopes to have Blu Boam and George Way fit.

