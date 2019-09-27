Horndean boss tips rivals to go whole Wessex League season unbeaten

Michael Birmingham insists his players will be brave as Horndean travel to take on league leaders Alresford Town in the Wessex Premier (3pm).

The Horndean reckons his team can go into the game with nothing to lose.

'It is a free hit for us,' said Birmingham.

'With the players Alresford have and their budget they are odds on favourites to win the league.

'I can see them going all season unbeaten.”

Alresford have just signed former AFC Totton star Mike Gosney from Lymington, and also have ex-Gosport boss Craig McAllister in their ranks.

Birmingham claims his weekly budget is £330 - much less than Alresford's is rumoured to be - and he added: ‘No one expects us to win which means that we can play with a degree of freedom.

'We will do what we always do and that is make it difficult for them.

'They will want to shoot out of the blocks and kill us off in the opening 20 minutes.

'We will have to match their enthusiasm to prevent them from doing that.'

The visitors are likely to be without Miles Everett for a few weeks after he aggravated his hamstring injury in midweek.

Baffins Milton Rovers make their longest trip of the season to face Portland United.

Manager Steve Leigh is looking for a response after a disappointing home defeat against Tadley.

'The players know they have to produce far more than in the last game,' said Leigh.

'That wasn't acceptable by any standards.

'We had some tough games against Portland last season including our League Cup final win over them.

'It is always a tough place to go.

'Within the next week I am looking to bring a few players in.'

Fareham Town have both their first-choice goalkeepers Ross Casey and Luke Douglas injured ahead of their trip to Lymington Town (3pm).

Manager Pete Stiles is looking to bring in a replacement in time for the game.

He also has Gary Austin ruled out by suspension.

'We have only played three league games because of cup commitments,' said Stiles.

'The next couple of games are going to be tough.'

AFC Portchester are keen to continue their improvement as they play at AFC Stoneham.