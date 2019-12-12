Have your say

Michael Birmingham insists Horndean will have to play their own game if they want to claim another Wessex League Premier Division away win at Lymington Town tomorrow (3pm).

He is calling on his side to ensure they don’t become embroiled in an ‘arm wrestle' with their New Forest hosts, who are aiming for a fifth win in six league games.

‘Lymington are a top side and possess a number of dangerous players going forward,’ said Birmingham.

‘There is no point in us going there and getting into a fight with them.

‘If we do that we will hand them the points on a plate.

‘They are very strong up front and play off their big target man with runners getting in behind.

‘We will have to make sure that we remain disciplined and track their runners.

‘At the same time, we will need to match their enthusiasm and hard work.

‘Our plan will be to look for opportunities to attack them by playing our football.

‘I have a lot of time and respect for their manager, Dave Lewis, and he will be the first to admit that he has been given plenty of money.

‘Their squad contains a number of last season's Bournemouth Poppies players who finished just behind us.

‘We must look to build on our win at Tadley Calleva.

‘We know this will be another tough game.’

Jack Maloney is suspended and skipper Ash Howes is unavailable as Horndean aim for a fifth away league win of the season.

Lymington possess two major threats up front, Dominic Falco and Sam House - both of whom have nine league goals this term.

Only five players in the Wessex League top flight have scored more than that.

Luckily for Horndean, they have one of them - Bobby Scott grabbed his 12th league goal this season at Tadley last time out.