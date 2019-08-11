Have your say

Michael Birmingham wasn’t entirely happy despite his Horndean side beating Camberley Town 5-3 in the FA Cup.

The Deans boss felt his team were far from their best in the extra-preliminary-round tie at Five Heads Park.

‘We kept letting Camberley back into it by gifting them goals,’ said Birmingham.

‘After going 2-0 up early on we kept pressing the self-destruct button.

‘Although it was a stuttering performance by us, the important thing is getting through.

‘It was very difficult for both teams in the conditions.'

Mark Smith and Miles Everitt put the home side in the driving seat, before goals from Sam Kessack and Bobby Scott gave Horndean a 4-2 half-time lead.

Fuzz Kanjanda scored the hosts’ fifth goal immediately after the restart.

Debut-making Ellis Martin kept AFC Portchester in the Cup with a late penalty in their 2-2 draw against Hythe & Dibden.

Steve Ramsey gave the hosts a 13th-minute lead but the division one side hit back to lead 2-1 at the break.

Martin, signed from Chichester City, kept his nerve to score from the spot six minutes from time to earn a replay.

A second-half Will Harris strike saw Fareham progress with a 1-0 win at Westbury United.

Harris struck in the 72nd minute.

The visitors had a last-minute escape when a 20-yard shot cannoned off the post.

Baffins Milton Rovers’ 0-0 draw at Alresford was marred by a serious injury to Shane Cornish.

He was stretchered off with a suspected broken shin after 10 minutes.

Baffins boss Steve Leigh is predicting a close-fought replay at the PMC Stadium on Wednesday night.

'That was a typical game of two halves,’ said Leigh.

‘I thought in the first half we failed to press and penetrate as much as we know we can.

‘After the break we did and the football and movement was good, which meant Alresford found it hard to contain us.'

United Services Portsmouth exited the Cup with a 3-2 defeat at Binfield.

Meanwhile, Bognor failed to recover from a disastrous first half as they endured a 3-1 defeat at Bishop’s Stortford in the Isthmian League premier division.

Former Pompey youngster Dan Smith scored a late penalty for the Rocks.