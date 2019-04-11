Horndean ready for crunch match against rivals Bournemouth in race to seal second spot

Have your say

Horndean travel to closest rivals Bournemouth knowing a draw will be enough to secure them second position in the Wessex League premier division on Saturday (3pm).

Michael Birmingham expects the Poppies to make it as difficult as possible for them.

Bournemouth are four points behind in third with two matches left.

The Deans boss is excited about the prospect of a great match with both teams having plenty to go for.

He said: ‘It should be one heck of a game.

‘Bournemouth are the best team we have come up against all season.

‘They gave us a lesson when beating us 2-0 at their place.

‘This will be a real tough one because they possess pace and power all over the pitch.

‘Their pitch isn’t great but we will have to adapt.

‘We have been playing well in recent games and enjoyed our derby win against Fareham Town in midweek.

‘I have been extremely happy with our performances and it is a great position for my young team to be in.’

Baffins Milton Rovers have their eyes set on a top-six spot as they welcome Hamble Club to the PMC Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

A win will give Baffins a league double and see them leapfrog the visitors into sixth place.

Manager Steve Leigh insists it is important his team finish the season well.

He said: ‘This is a big game for both teams.

‘Both clubs came up into the premier division together so we have played each other a lot over the years.

‘They are usually close hard-fought affairs.

‘We did beat them 3-0 at their place early in the season and they will be coming to do the same to us.

‘They will be well up for it so we have to make sure we don’t leave anything out there.

‘Our players know they are playing for a place in the league cup final side at the end of the season.’

Tommy Leigh and Jason Parrish are both suspended.

Ashton Leigh is likely to be with Bognor.

Tommy Tierney returns and Tyler Moret is expected to continue after his midweek brace against Andover New Street.

Fareham Town face a long trip to Portland United looking to bounce back from their 6-1 mauling at Horndean.

AFC Portchester visit already relegated Bemerton Heath Harlequins.

In division one United Services Portsmouth host Romsey Town at the Victory Stadium.

Petersfield Town entertain AFC Stoneham at Love Lane.