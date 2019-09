Due to pre-match withdrawals, Horndean could only field 10 players against their Mid-Solent League rivals and lost to goals from Jack Palmer and Rob Love. Tom Loader grabbed a consolation. In the same tournament, Portchester beat Cowplain 5-2 with John Butler (2), Paul Leggett, Sam Jones and Dave O’Donnell scoring.

