Horndean warned against showing complacency when struggling Bournemouth visit

Horndean boss Michael Birmingham has warned his side against complacency as they prepare to host Wessex Premier strugglers Bournemouth tomorrow (3pm).

The Dorset club are fourth-from-bottom but the Deans boss is aware of how dangerous they can be.

Bournemouth also head into the clash on the back of a League Cup win over Lymington.

And Birmingham is wary of the threat they could possess on the counter-attack.

‘Bournemouth had a great win in the League Cup in midweek against Lymington,’ said Birmingham.

‘They will probably play 4-5-1 and look to hit us on the break.

‘We will have to make sure that we remain switched on, unlike at the end against Solent University (last Saturday).

‘Then we lost concentration and conceded two goals.

‘I want to see us maintain our work ethic.

‘We have still only lost two games in the league so far this season.

‘Slowly, we are getting a full strength squad together, though, we still have a few walking wounded to patch up.’

Pete Stiles accepts in-form Bashley will present Fareham Town with a difficult challenge at Cams Alders.

‘This is a game where we will need to be at our best,’ he said.

‘Bashley will be confident after some good results.

‘We need to get back on track again after two successive defeats.’

Stiles hopes to have a strong squad to choose from, with the injured Tom Settle the only absentee.

In Division One, lofty US Portsmouth sail across the Solent to face struggling East Cowes Vics.