Pompey fans have been having their say on Twitter in the aftermath of Saturday’s bleak 4-1 loss at Accrington. Here’s a selection of those views.

Absolutely woeful from Pompey and KJ decision making, how we’ve gone 10 games unbeaten is beyond me. Massive January needed

It was a bleak afternoon in Accrington. Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com.

@JuddPFC95

Don’t worry #Pompey fans our defensive saviour will be back soon, we hope! @JackWhatmough3

@JeffHarris_665

I don’t really understand why everyone is so upset by the performance today - let’s be honest in the main we’ve been rubbish since January! #pompey

@LukeEllisPUP

Portsmouth Football Club 4-1 down to Accrington Stanley. Horrific recruitment + uninspiring tactics = embarrassment on pitch.

@PompeyPedro

Really do have to ask yourself do these Pompey players actually want to be there.

@BenPurkis

Wouldn't let Jackett go out and buy my weekly shop never mind spend thousands in the January transfer window. #Pompey

@dryansfe

Exposed reality #Pompey don’t have quality in depth - even to compete against Accrington. Players need to work hard and compete in every match, not just the ones against the “bigger” teams. January transfer window not considered best time to be doing business, need new faces tho.

@PompeyNewsnow

Well we’ve Pompey’d ourselves about as much as it’s possible to be Pompey’d today!

@Brendonvbone

Disappointing day. Manager clearly has his favourites as changes should have happened at 1-1. Certain players, and they should know who they are were allowed to continue when a decent manager would have pulled them off and changed the face of the game.

@DavidPompey5