Baffins Milton Rovers manager Steve Leigh thanked Fleet Town for doing his pre-match team-talk for him ahead of their 3-2 Wessex Premier win at Calthorpe Park.

He felt his team - who boast the division’s best away record - were spurred on by the music played by the home side before a ball had been kicked.

‘When the opposition blast out Queen's 'Another One Bites The Dust' before the game even starts then that does my job for me,’ said Leigh.

‘I didn't have to say a thing to my players

‘It made them even more determined to go out and get the win.

‘We also lost two players to injury in the warm-up, which meant giving Sam Emeney his debut at the back.

‘The team put in a fantastic performance and Emeney was awesome.

‘Every one of the players stood up and we played some terrific football.

‘The final scoreline flattered Fleet and we could have been out of sight long before the end.’

Rudi Blankson put Baffins ahead, running at the home defence and scoring with a sweet left-foot strike.

Baffins added a second goal before the break.

Robbie Taw produced a good cross, then George Way cut the ball back and Callum Dart was left with the simple task of knocking the ball into an empty net.

The visitors didn't look in any danger, though, before the hosts reduced the deficit with a wonder-strike from James Smith.

Blankson restored the two-goal lead, knocking in the rebound after a Tommy Tierney effort bounced back off a post.

A sloppy backpass five minutes from the end gifted Smith his second goal but Baffins held out for a well-deserved win.

It was their seventh away victory in 10 league games this term and their 21-point total is two more than the next best travellers - Christchurch - have managed.

Baffins have now played four more away games than home matches, but are scheduled to host Bournemouth next Saturday in what will be the club’s first Wessex game at The PMC Stadium since October 26.

n Pete Stiles was left trying to fathom how his Fareham Town side lost 3-2 at Shaftesbury.

‘It was very disappointing to find ourselves three down after 15 minutes,' said Stiles.

‘They got in our half three times and scored each time.

‘We dominated the game virtually from start to finish, but the ball just wouldn't go in.

‘It was just one of those days.

‘We hit the woodwork, had shots cleared off the goalline and had two stonewall penalty appeals turned down.

‘In the end, we almost got it back and if we had played another 10 minutes would have won it.’

Archie Willcox and Curt Robbins (penalty) grabbed the Reds’ second half goals.

Stiles’ men are on the road again on Tuesday, aiming to avoid a third successive away league loss at Brockenhurst.