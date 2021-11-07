How Hampshire Premier League fixture helped Moneyfields record Wessex League victory over Alton

Elliott Turnbull, left, opened the scoring as Moneyfields beat Alton 3-0. Picture: Mike Cooter

Second-half strikes from Elliott Turnbull, an own goal and Steve Hutchings gave Moneys the points at Dover Road.

It was Moneys’ first fixture since exiting the FA Vase at Littlehampton a fortnight earlier, though four players in the starting XI - Tom Price, Ellis Martin, Josh Hazell and man of the match Matt McGlinchey - had featured for the reserves three days earlier.

They were part of a team showing nine changes which returned to the top of the Hampshire Premier League Senior Division with a 4-0 home victory over Fleetlands.

Turnbull said the Fleetlands team was ‘probably a once in a season type event but it sat right with what was needed.

‘Some of the lads can get a bit ring-rusty if there’s no continuity of games.

‘Macca (McGlinchey) is one of those - he needs the continuity.’

The reserves also fielded Adam Cripps and Josh Mound against Fleetlands and Turnbull said: ‘That defence could hold its own in the Wessex League.’

Martin was given only his second Wessex start of the season on the left-hand side of a back three against Alton, with Tom Cain in the centre and Rob Evans on the right.

Elliott Turnbull was left wing-back with Hazell - who normally plays on the left - on the right to target a perceived weakness.

‘We’d watched Alton and set up a certain way,’ revealed Glenn Turnbull. ‘But the two players we’d identified in their side didn’t play - typical Wessex League!’

The boss added: ‘We knew we needed to be patient and not force the issue. We were quite happy to be 0-0 at half-time.’

‘The goals eventually came, as we thought they would. We were quite decent, good value in the end.’

Elliott Turnbull broke the deadlock before Dec Seiden’s shot was deflected in by an Alton defender.

Skipper Hutchings finished off the scoring before delighting his manager with a goalline clearance late on after going back to help defend a corner. ‘That was a good as a goal for me,’ Glenn Turnbull quipped.