How Portsmouth will fare over the next decade - according to Football Manager 2020
Football Manager 2020 has had its say on how Pompey will get on in the next few years.
Check out the prediction below:
1. 2019/20: Champions!
Pompey fans will be delighted with this one right off the bat - FM reckons the Blues are going up as Champions! A 2-1 win away at 2nd place Burton Albion on the last day ensures that Pompey return to the Championship in style.
Kenny Jackett leaves as manager before the season has even begun, and strangely, is replaced by former England manager Steve McClaren. Pompey enjoy a solid start to life in the Championship, finishing in 13th.
McClaren has a better crack of things this season, with Pompey making their way up to 7th in the table and only just missing out on the play-offs. Best of all, Southampton finish two places below in 9th.