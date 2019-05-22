Hundreds of youth footballers from the Portsmouth area pictured - is your child in our gallery? Here is our bumper photo gallery of youth football teams from Portsmouth and the surrounding area. Thanks to everyone who has sent in pictures from across this season. Is your child in our gallery? 1. Pickwick Cougars - Mary Rose Cup Winners (U9s) The team that won the under-nines Youth Football League Mary Rose Cup on Sunday having only been together for 18 months. Getty Buy a Photo 2. 2019 U14 Youth Football League Winners Taken at Fratton Park after their achievements in winning the Sunday A league, the Portsmouth Cup and becoming National Champions. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Pickwick lions U7s In their first season the boys have done brilliantly playing some great football and having loads of fun under managers Ross and Wayne. Getty Buy a Photo 4. Fleurs U15s This season they won the U15 B League. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 10