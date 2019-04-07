Important success at Salisbury shows what Gosport Borough can do. Now they must keep winning to avoid drop

Have your say

Gosport Borough gave their Southern League premier division south survival chances a massive shot in the arm with a 2-0 win at Salisbury.

Second-half goals from Charlie Davis and Sam Lanahan sealed a deserved victory on Saturday.

Disappointingly it wasn’t enough to lift them out of the relegation zone.

Coach Louis Bell, however, regarded it as a massive result in their bid to stay up.

He said: ‘It was an unbelievable display. Once again we raised our game against one of the top sides.

‘You have to wonder when we can win at places like Weymouth and Salisbury why we are where we are.

‘The league tables don’t lie though and you have to do it consistently.

‘Our fate is still very much in our own hands.

‘This win will mean nothing if we don’t get anything from our next couple of games.

‘If we want to stay up then we have to keep winning.’

Borough started the brighter and Sam Roberts volleyed a good chance over the bar from close in.

There was a let-off for Borough on 39 minutes when they were saved by the woodwork.

Goalkeeper Pat O'Flaherty also produced some good saves at crucial times.

The all-important opening goal didn’t arrive until the 65th minute.

Davis produced an excellent finish sending his well-placed free-kick over the defensive wall and into the net.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men after substitute Ryan Pennery was hauled down.

Borough sealed their win three minutes into stoppage-time when Lanahan scrambled the ball into the net at the third attempt.

Bell added: ‘This win should provide us with added encouragement and sustain our belief.

‘We have said all along that we have enough talent in the squad.

‘They have got to keep showing that in our final games.

‘The added experience of Ben Harding and Ibra Sekajja who have come in can prove important to us.’