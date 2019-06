Jamal Lowe has linked up with his Pompey team-mates as they reported back for pre-season training.

Lowe was with the rest of Kenny Jackett's squad as they checked into their Roko training base in Hilsea after the summer break.

Jamal Lowe at Pompey's Roko base today. Picture: Pompey Instagram.

The winger's future has been the subject of intense speculation linking him with a vast number of clubs, including Wigan and Millwall.

Pompey's squad started their morning with a gym session before taking to the training pitch to get the session underway in earnest.