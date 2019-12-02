Infinity aim to pile agony on Liss … Paulsgrove to bring back a reserve side next season

Infinity can join Bush Hill at the top of the Hampshire Premier League on Tuesday night.

Victory at rock bottom Liss Athletic will take Danny Thompson’s unbeaten side level on points with defending champions Bush Hill.

They will need to win by 13 goals, though, to replace Bush at the top on goal difference, though.

But Infinity will still have a game in hand as they aim to lift the HPL title for the first time since winning promotion from the second tier in 2015.

Liss are experiencing a nightmare run, having suffered nine successive league defeats.

The last five have seen them buried under an avalanche of goals - crashing 5-2 to Overton, 9-0 to Infinity, 14-2 to Colden Common, 7-0 to Paulsgrove and 7-1 to Bush Hill.

Jamie White struck four times in Infinity’s 9-0 home win, and his treble against Paulsgrove at the weekend took his seasonal tally to 27.

Thompson has a headache as four players who were unavailable against Paulsgrove - Chay Dugan, Josh Oxlade, Jake Bull and Charlie Cooper - are all back in the squad.

Dugan, Oxlade and Bull are started the recent 2-2 draw at Bush Hill.

*

Paulsgrove are looking to run a reserve team next season.

They are the only club in the top half of the Hampshire Premier League who currently don’t have one.

The likes of Fleetlands, Infinity and reigning champions Bush Hill all have second teams in the Wyvern Combination League.

‘We had a meeting last week and the chairman Wayne Johnson said he wanted the club to run a reserve side next season,’ said first team boss Wayne Grant.

‘It’s great news. I’ve got a squad of around 22 players and those that don’t start regularly do struggle for game time.

‘Our youth team players will be old enough for the reserves next season, and that’s what we want to do - we want to bring the local talent through and into the first team.’

Got a sports story? Email sport@thenews.co.uk