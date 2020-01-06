Infinity challenged to seize chance and move further clear at the top of the Hampshire Premier Senior Division

Have your say

Infinity boss Danny Thompson believes his side can give themselves a ‘huge psychological advantage’ in the Hampshire Premier Senior Division title race over the next few weeks.

The Knowle Village outfit stretched their lead over Bush Hill at the top to six points following a thumping 6-1 victory against Clanfield – despite playing most of the game with only 10 men.

But now Thompson is determined for his team to seize the chance move further clear over the coming weeks.

Infinity have two league fixtures – at Stockbridge on Wednesday and at Hayling United next Tuesday – before second-placed Bush next play a league fixture.

Hill’s involvement in the Hampshire Premier Senior Cup and Hampshire Trophy means they next play in the league at Overton on January 15.

Should Infinity win their next two Hampshire Premier Senior Division matches, they could be 12 points clear and well on course for the club’s first ever HPL title – and a place in next season’s Wessex League Division 1.

And Thompson believes that would give them a ‘huge psychological advantage’ moving forward.

‘By the time Bush Hill play another league game, we could be 12 points clear.

‘For the first time this season, we’re not chasing Bush Hill.

‘We’re now top of the league and if we keep doing what we’re doing, then we’re not going to be far away come the end of the season.’

Jamie White took his seasonal tally to 35 goals with a hat-trick in the win over Clanfield.

Meanwhile, Wayne Boud, Daniel Phillips and Andrew Powell were also on the scoresheet.

The win was made all the more impressive given the fact Infinity played nearly 70 minutes with 10 men after James Wilkinson was shown a straight red card for deliberate handball.

Thompson has also moved to bolster his squad with the addition of Jack Jewell from title rivals Bush Hill.

Infinity are also hoping to complete the signing of Tristan Dawson from Fareham Town this week.

‘Jack was at Bush Hill,’ revealed Thompson. ‘He used to play for Infinity a couple of years ago.

‘Jack is an attacking midfielder and we’ve added him into our squad.

‘I’m hoping to sign Tristan Dawson from Fareham this week.

‘We’re adding players to the squad, not only thinking about the rest of this season, but players that are good enough to do a job for us next season as well.’

*

Craig Ralph scored his first Paulsgrove goals since 2017/18 as they moved into the top three of the HPL with a 5-0 drubbing of Locks Heath.

Jimmy Hird, Archie Scott and Gary Jeffrey also netted in the win at Marsden Road.

Liss moved off the bottom with a 2-1 home victory over Stockbridge.

It was only their third success of the HPL season, with the other two coming against Locks Heath.

Brad Miles and Lincoln Pepall netted with Joe Sutherden replying with an injury time penalty for a Stockbridge side who have applied for promotion to the Wessex League.

Lyndhurst bounced back from their 14-0 pre-Christmas drubbing at Infinity by beating Winchester Castle 1-0, Dan Flux on target.

Chamberlayne - in their first season in the HPL after moving up from the Southampton League - are now bottom after a 2-0 home loss to Liphook.