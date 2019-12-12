Infinity goalkeeper Tom Boyle aiming to earn spot in England deaf football training squad ahead of World Cup

Have your say

Infinity will be without goalkeeper Tom Boyle this weekend as he bids to begin his quest to feature in a World Cup for the second time in his career.

The 29-year-old is attending a trial at St George's Park on Saturday with the England deaf football squad.

Portsmouth-based Boyle has represented 19 caps and harbours hopes of representing his country in a World Cup for a second time.

The stopper, who has played for Moneyfields, Fareham Town, Baffins Milton Rovers and Hordean, was part of the GB deaf football squad at the World Cup in Italy in 2016.

And he now has another chance to impress the national coaches this weekend, prior to a training camp squad being selected ahead of a World Cup in South Korea next year.

Although his inclusion in the England deaf football trial means he will miss Infinity's Hampshire Premier Senior Cup quarter-final with Liphook United, which will take place on a 3G surface at Fleming Park.

‘I am very proud of what I have achieved, it is every young boys dream to represent their country,’ said Boyle.

‘Representing Great Britain was a massive honour, but nothing beats having those three lions on your chest while representing England.

‘I count my lucky stars every day that I have had these opportunities and I will continue to work as hard as I can everyday to stay as England's number one.

‘The ultimate goal is to get on that plane to South Korea and bring back a medal, preferably gold.

‘We have been very unlucky the past few tournaments.’

Boyle's absence means 17-year-old Eastleigh Academy graduate Kieran Webster is set to be hand a maiden first-team opportunity against Liphook.

And Infinity boss Danny Thompson has no qualms about handing the youngster his chance.

‘We’re missing our goalkeeper Tom Boyle,' revealed Thompson.

‘We’ve got a young chap from Eastleigh Academy, Kieran Webster.

‘He’s only 17 and has been playing in our reserve team.

‘I’ve got no qualms about throwing him in on Saturday.

‘It’ll be a good experience for him and will give him a taste of first team football.’

n Fleetlands host Hampshire Premier Senior Division rivals Colden Common in a Hampshire Premier Senior Cup quarter-final on Saturday (2pm).