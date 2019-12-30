Infinity move three points clear at top of Hampshire Premier League with exciting victory over Fleetlands

Infinity moved three points clear at the top of the Hampshire Premier League with a thrilling victory over fellow promotion hopefuls Fleetlands.

But they had to come from behind in a game moved to the 4G Hampshire FA surface at Basingstoke before emerging 4-3 winners.

Jamie White fired Infinity ahead with his 32nd goal of the season before Shane Flooks levelled.

Matt Andrews then put Fleetlands in front with his 19th goal of 2019/20 five minutes before half-time.

Infinity, though, hit straight back and led at the interval.

First, an own goal levelled matters on 43 minutes before Danny Phillips struck 60 seconds later.

Luke Middleton extended Infinity’s lead on the hour mark before Andrews set up a tense finale by converting a 70th minute spot-kick after a foul on ex-Pompey academy debutant Joel Jackson.

‘It wasn’t our best performance but we got the three points,’ said Infinity boss Danny Thompson.

The game was moved to Winklebury on the Friday as it was the nearest 4G pitch Infinity could find.

‘Fleetlands weren’t too happy but the league said if the pitch was available they had to play it or they’d forfeit the game,’ Thompson explained.

‘Fleetlands said they had players working, but they had a very strong team - Matt Andrews, Shane Flooks, Tommy Woodward, Joel Jackson, Luke Heard.’

Infinity have now played half of their 30 league games and remain on course to become the first HPL top flight team to go the entire season unbeaten.

They have been handed the chance to open up a nine-point lead at the top.

With second-placed Bush Hill in Hampshire Trophy action this weekend, Infinity will go six clear if they beat visiting Clanfield.

And next Wednesday they could stretch their lead still further with another success at Stockbridge.

Bush are also playing next midweek, but it’s another cup tie - this time in the HPL Cup at Liss Athletic.

*

Defending champions Bush Hill have become the fourth HPL club to apply for promotion to the Wessex League following Infinity, Fleetlands and Stockbridge.