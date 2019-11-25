Infinity remain on course to meet invincible target after 'great result' at title rivals Bush Hill

Have your say

Infinity are still in with a chance of meeting manager Danny Thompson’s bold challenge set to them at the start of the season.

The Hampshire Premier Division high-fliers made it 12 league matches without defeat this season as they picked up a 2-2 draw at table-toppers Bush Hill on Saturday.

Second-half strikes from Danny Phillips and Andy Powell saw Infinity twice come from behind to pick up a point.

It leaves Thompson’s second-placed side well placed in the title race, just three points off the leaders with two games in hand.

The Infinity boss admitted being crowned champions this season was the target before a ball was kicked.

And Thompson wants his side to do it without tasting defeat this term.

He said: ‘Since our first game at the beginning of August, I set it out to the lads that the number one priority was to win the league - and do it unbeaten.

‘I don’t think it’s ever been done before.

‘To be nearly halfway through the season and still keeping our unbeaten record, it’s a great achievement.

‘We’re still on course for that.’

Callum Drake fired Bush Hill ahead after 57 minutes but the visitors levelled through Danny Phillips 11 minutes later.

The leaders went back ahead just seconds later when Ben Rankin netted.

But with Infinity facing a first league defeat of the season and losing further ground in the title race, Andy Powell salvaged a point for the visitors in the final 10 minutes.

And Infinity manager Thompson viewed it as a ‘great result’.

He added: ‘I said before the game, anything but a defeat would have been a great result for us with two games in hand.

‘Not many teams are going to go there and pick up points, it’s a tough place to go.

‘I was disappointed with the two goals we conceded.

‘We had the better chances in the first half, really.

‘But all-in-all, a point away at Bush Hill is a great result.’