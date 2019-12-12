Infinity switch Hampshire Premier Senior Cup tie with Liphook United to 3G surface in bid to get tie on

Have your say

Infinity have moved their Hampshire Premier Senior Cup tie with Liphook United to a 3G surface in a bid to avoid further fixture backlog.

The wet weather over the course of this week means getting the quarter-final clash on at their Knowle Village home would have been a doubt.

Taking that into account, Infinity have decided to revert the last-eight meeting against Hampshire Premier League Senior Division rivals Liphook to Fleming Park in Eastleigh.

Danny Thompson’s table-topping side have played 13 league fixtures this season – the lowest of the 16 teams in the division.

And rather than risk further fixture backlog, the Infinity boss felt moving the cup clash from their home was the right decision.

‘We played Liphook earlier in the season and got a comfortable win at home,’ said Thompson.

‘Obviously, we’re looking to progress into the semi-finals, for sure.

‘We’re at home again, but we’ve reverted the fixture to a 4G pitch to get the game on.

‘Our pitch is not in the best condition, especially after the weather we’ve had this week it’s really touch and go.

‘We don’t want to take any chances with a backlog of fixtures already behind.

‘We’ve got the game on at Fleming Park in Eastleigh on a 3G.

‘Derek Hawkins, who is the fixture secretary for the Hampshire League, has emailed us to say he appreciates us getting the fixture on.

‘We’ve played 13 league games, which is the fewest in the league this season, so we really can’t afford to have a backlog of fixtures.

‘That’s what hindered Infinity’s chances last season.

‘We don’t want to hinder our chances come March time by trying to cram a load of fixtures in.’

Infinity have been dealt a double blow ahead of the cup clash with Liphook.

Kurt Watts will miss the tie through injury, while goalkeeper Tom Boyle is away with the England Deaf squad at St George’s Park.

But the absence of the stopper will provide Eastleigh Academy graduate Kieran Webster with his chance to impress.

And Thompson has no qualms about handing the 17-year-old his first team opportunity.

‘Kurt Watts is injured and not fully fit,’ revealed Thompson.

‘We’re missing our goalkeeper Tom Boyle.

‘He’s playing for the England Deaf squad at St George’s Park this weekend.

‘We’ve got a young chap from Eastleigh Academy, Kieran Webster.

‘He’s only 17 and has been playing in our reserve team.

‘I’ve got no qualms about throwing him in on Saturday.

‘It’ll be a good experience for him and will give him a taste of first team football.’